Ire over amendment to labour laws

SHILLONG: The Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) has opposed the cabinet’s decision to amend the Agricultural Marketing Act and the proposal by the Labour department to bring few changes in the Labour Act.

In a statement on Thursday, TUR said, “It is disappointing to learn that the cabinet has approved amendments to labour laws which would be introduced in the upcoming Assembly session.”

The organisation also cited the exception in Kerala and said that such amendments are anti-labour in nature.

“Barring Kerala, several states in the country are moving amendments most of which are anti-labour in nature, including measures to increase working hours, introduction of fixed-term employment, changes to the contract labour law and in some extreme cases, dilution of labour laws at the expense of collective bargaining rights of workers. We demand, among other things, that these amendments be made public,” TUR said.

The organisation added that proposing amendments to laws without consulting the concerned stakeholders would only make the workers unhappy about the intentions of the government.

“And just because we are in the midst of a pandemic does not mean that democratic and participative practices should be abandoned,” it said.

TUR also suggested that if there is any extension in the working hours, it has to be with overtime pay as per existing laws.

It added that any change or introduction of fixed-term labour contracts should not be biased to employers.

“To employ and fire on whatever terms they want is not acceptable. It should be balanced and not exploitative,” TUR said.

It has also called for a law for the protection and security of migrant workers, which “is more urgent and important considering the plight of migrant workers all over the country”.

It also said that workers’ benefits and protections should be expanded and extended in these difficult times rather than sacrificing “to profit-driven production” and the whims of the industrial-business lobby.