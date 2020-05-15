JSU demands monitoring of migrant workers

SHILLONG: With stranded citizens of Meghalaya set to make their way to the state, the controversial issue of illegal migrants settling in the state was raked up with suggestions that the state government keep a tab on the number of non-Meghalaya residents.

The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) in a statement issued here suggested that it was a crucial period for the state government to start monitoring and track the number of non-Meghalaya citizens who have left the state due to the Covid-19.

With over 8000 of state’s citizens returning to the state, the union rued that there has not been any official report with regards to the number of migrant workers leaving the state.

The union stated that the government should take the initiative in rooting out illegal migrants and reduce the influx to state by taking advantage of the Covid-19 crisis.

The students’ union has stated that most migrant workers in state are heavily crowded in most areas and districts and they have been a serious problem in complying with the guidelines of social distancing.

The union suggested that with time the state government can impose certain restrictions for the migrant workers to come to the State.

The union has urged the residents of the state to start their new career by venturing into various activities in the state to ensure that the lives of the people are sustained through self-employment.