All cases test negative

SHILLONG: Though the seven returnees and the maid were tested negative on Sunday, the restrictions in the state will continue.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, in his tweet on Sunday, said all the individuals, who came from outside the North East, till date, and tested initially positive in the rapid test (antibody test), were tested again for COVID-19 through RT-PCR and all the cases have come out negative.

12 returnees from Chennai were tested positive initially.

The chief minister also said that the retest of the lone active case was done again on Sunday and the test has come out negative.

As per protocol, the positive patient, will have to be tested again after 24 hours.

The patient, a maid, had worked in the house of one of the sons of Dr John Sailo, the first COVID patient who passed away on April 15.

Conrad said keeping in mind the inflow of Meghalaya citizens from different parts of the country, the government has decided to maintain the current restrictions and no further relaxation is planned as of now. “If there are any changes it will be notified accordingly”, he said.

Gujarat team

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that another batch comprising 231 stranded citizens from Gujarat have arrived.

The batch includes 110 from East Khasi Hills,20 from West Garo Hills, 24 from Ri Bhoi,24 from East Jaintia Hills, 23 from North Garo Hills,9 each from West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills,10 from South West Khasi Hills and 2 from South West Garo Hills .

When asked about the fears as they are coming from red zone and that they may report positive for COVID-19 in later stages like other states, the DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said that the government has tested them and the question of returnees becoming positive is remote. He, however, said that they will be under quarantine and even if they develop symptoms later, they would contact the authorities and they would be immediately taken to corona care centres.

When asked about the violation of home quarantine by many, he said the department can trace such violators through an app.

He said the government teams are monitoring them and even the neighbours and village authorities have been asked to keep vigil to ensure proper home quarantine.

He, however, made it clear that if people still violate the quarantine protocols and put others’ life at risk, they would be held responsible if anything happens later.

Bus journey from Delhi

31 returnees from Delhi, Haryana and UP travelled in a bus to reach Meghalaya on Sunday.

The bus was arranged by some volunteers and not by the government, sources said.

A volunteer associated with the transportation of the returnees said that a few of them faced problem in the absence of any assistance from the government.

“Some Meghalaya residents in Delhi did not have money to pay rent and others longed to come back to the state, hence we wanted to help them”, their coordinator Daniel Lyngdoh Nonglait said.