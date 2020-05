GUWAHATI: In a gruesome incident, a retired SSB jawan has shot dead his wife, 21-year-old son at his own residence in Dibrugarh this morning before proceeding to kill his uncle in front of the latter’s residence about one kilometer away. The ex-SSB men identified as Sanjoy Das fled after killing three persons with his licensed pistol.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the killer who was notorious for his addition to gambling.