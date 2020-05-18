Theft cases on the rise during lock down in Garo Hills

TURA: Taking advantage of the ongoing lockdowns and subsequent load shedding hours in the night, a number of burglary cases are being reported from different parts of the Garo Hills in the last two weeks. The prime targets appear to be schools located in the rural areas.

Two cases of burglary were reported from South West Garo Hills district in the last two weeks wherein thieves broke into a government school and took off with a school computer, while in another break in they ransacked the office of a girls school in the search for hard currency.

Most recent is a major break-in in South Garo Hills district where a gang of thieves have stolen five computers from the government school located in remote Rongara region. The incident reportedly took place during the first week of May but was reported to police only this week.

The watchman of the school, Prewin M Marak, while doing his rounds of Rongara Higher Secondary School on the morning of May 1st noticed that one of the windows of a school room had been broken and on closer inspection found that intruders had decamped with five computers from the school prompting the school authorities to file a police complaint.

With educational institutions closed for over two months burglars are taking advantage of isolated institutions in the villages to lift valuable items, from cash to commodity.