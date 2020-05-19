Smuggling poses health risk in border village

DANGAR: The Dorbar Shnong of Dangar is struggling to tackle rampant smuggling along Meghalaya-Bangladesh border which posed serious health risk considering the COVID-19 pandemic besides keeping extra vigil following the report of a positive case in a Bangladesh village which is 500-m away from Ryngku Bazaar, Mawsynram.

Vice headman, Harmless Syiemlieh said that there is smuggling of cattle, biri etc along the border. He said the residents have to be cautious as the place is near the Bangladesh border.

He was speaking at a programme attended by the local MLA HM Shangpliang, Health Minister AL Hek and DHS (MI) Aman War.

Syiemlieh said, “The smuggling of different materials continues even during the pandemic so we have to be careful. We have to check the entry of people from Bangladesh”.

He said the women’s group (Seng Kynthei) has also come across bike borne miscreants who suspiciously roam around at night.

“People in the village are daily wage labourers and we are scared. The poor will suffer if the intrusion takes place. Because we see bikes going around and we do not know whether they are involved in smuggling”, Syiemlieh said.

With rising smuggling cases, Syiemlieh also spoke about imposing night curfew in Dangar as done in Pynursla.

However, instead of curfew, Shangpliang feels that the Dorbar Shnong should be very strict with the miscreants.

“The Dorbar Shnong knows who are the people involved in smuggling and are roaming around freely. Imposing curfew will only be troublesome to the residents of the area. It is best to step up local vigilance with the support of the youth, men and women’s groups”, Shangpliang said.

He also informed that about 4 nights ago, he came to know that the Border Security Force (BSF) fired 4 rounds to chase smugglers.

Hinting at local involvement, Shangpliang said that smuggling of biri is being carried out using huge pipes. He suggested that the Dorbar Shnong should give warning to the local miscreants.

The Dorbar Shnong has expressed concern over rampant smuggling following the detection of a COVID-19 positive case in Dhormopur village under Boglabazar police station in Sunamganj district of Bangladesh.

Seal the border

Hek, on hearing the issue concerning rampant smuggling, said that the police personnel will seal the borders to ensure that there is no smuggling.

He also assured that the state government will assist to tackle such matters.

Govt ready for tests

A day after Mawsynram MLA HM Shangpliang called for tests of border villagers, the state government on Monday said that it can immediately go for rapid tests.

Shangpliang made the request after a COVID-19 positive case was detected in a Bangladesh village, just about 500 metres away from one under Mawsynram Block of East Khasi Hills district.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that acting on the suggestion would depend on the detailed report from the concerned authorities which will be then examined by the Health department.

“We have given the authority to the Health department and they will take a call. We have no problem and rapid tests can be done immediately”, Tynsong said.

Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War, said that the affected Bangladesh village is close to some of the state villages along the border.

He also said that they went to Balat area and reviewed the matter adding that the response team would examine the matter.