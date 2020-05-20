IRF-Aaranyak provide Bolero vehicle to Kaziranga NP

GUWAHATI: Forest Department in Assam has faced a tremendous challenge at this juncture to protect the faunal and floral resources of the state especially those in the protected areas, given that the state police is busy helping the administration to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, Assam Forest Department works in tandem with Assam Police force in keeping tab of wildlife criminals including hunters.

In such a critical juncture, reputed nature conservation and wildlife protection organizations from non-government sector , Aaranyak and International Rhino Foundation (IRF) today provided one 4WD (four wheel drive) Bolero Camper vehicle to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Bishwanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

“Rahul Dutta, IRF Consultant based in Tezpur handed over the vehicle on behalf of Aaranyak and IRF to the DFO-Bishwanath Wildlife Division , Mukut Das at Tezpur,” informed Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO of Aaranyak and Asia Coordinator of International Rhino Foundation (IRF).

It is worth mentioning that Aaranyak and IRF had provided one 4WD Gypsy and two 4WD Mahindra Thar to Kaziranga National Park authority last year in order to augment vigil against wildlife criminals and hunters in the National Park famous for its treasure trove of one-horned Indian rhinoceros.