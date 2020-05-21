CM assures to probe suicide of two workers

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured to probe the death of two workers in Mawlai due to poverty.

The matter was raised in the Assembly by Mawlai legislator PT Sawkmie on Wednesday during the general discussion on the budget. According to Sawkmie, the young and poor daily wage labourers ended their lives due to poverty and their inability to carry on with the work during lockdown. “We will have to inquire into the matter and since the issue was raised in the Assembly, we will try to ascertain the cause”, the chief minister said.

Sawkmie said poor persons who are affected due to lockdown do not want to speak out.

While referring to Prime Minister’s announcement to release Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, Sawkmie said the state government should ensure that the poor people get the benefits.

The MLA said that besides providing food in time of crisis, the government should provide cash to the people whose livelihood is affected. Moreover, the government should start economic activities like construction of roads, buildings and others, he added.