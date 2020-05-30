Nod to open private offices

SHILLONG: The state government on Friday announced further relaxations and gave nod to open private and non-profit offices, establishments and organisations with a total of 33 per cent work capacity.

Informing this here during the daily briefing on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that protocols and SOPs have been put in place for the private offices and organisations to function.

In addition, the government has also decided to allow highly skilled technicians from outside the state to work in the state.

According to Tynsong, as the government allowed construction activities to start partially, it was found that highly skilled labourers, technicians or operators are not available within the state.

“Those establishments and contractors who need to get highly skilled labourers, technicians or operators would now be required to apply for special permission from deputy commissioner”, he said. The government also decided to allow the resumption of non-contact activities including archery but football, a favourite sporting activity in the state, will not be allowed at the moment.

Earlier, he informed that as many as 7340 samples have been sent for testing out of which 6899 tested negative while the reports of 420 samples are being awaited.

Reacting to a query about the resumption of flight services between Shillong and Kolkata, Tynsong said that the government has already given its approval to the Indigo to operate and now the company would take a call on when they would resume the services.