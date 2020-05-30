Over 3.72 lakh remain hit in Assam floods; death toll rises to 6

GUWAHATI: Over 3.72 lakh people across 348 villages and localities in six districts remain affected by floods in Assam, with one death reported from Kampur in Nagaon on Saturday.

Six lives have been lost in the first wave of floods in the state so far with four reported from Goalpara district itself where 1,58,804 people continue to remain affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin informed.

Among the other affected districts, Nagaon too has borne the brunt of the deluge where 1,07386 people are currently affected, followed by Hojai where 94,445 have been displaced. In West Karbi Anglong, 11,293 people remain affected so far.

However, the number of people affected in Nalbari has come down substantially to 335, and in Tinsukia, to 208.

Rescue operations are under way to evacuate the displaced people to safer places.

Meanwhile, according to PWD sources, the deluge has taken a toll on as many as 28 roads in Goalpara district. DDMA sources inform that 20 roads have been submerged/affected in Barpeta district, 15 roads affected in Nagaon and five roads submerged in Hojai district.

In Dima Hasao district, communication was affected on Saturday after a rain-induced landslide blocked the Umrangso-Lanka road.

Besides, erosion caused by the rising rivers continues in Biswanath, Sonitpur, Majuli and Dibrugarh districts.