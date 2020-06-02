State govt defends labour import move

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is of the view that the state needs “highly skilled” labourers and technicians from outside as it does not have qualified people to operate high tech machines.

The statement came from Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong a day after the move to engage “highly skilled” labour from outside for infrastructure development drew flak from several organizations, which fear that in the bargain, local labour force would become unemployed, and the influx could pose a threat to health in the state in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tynsong on Monday said that the government is in agreement with the local NGOs that the people who are coming from outside should not be the carrier of the virus.

“But we also need to know that we do not have qualified people to operate high tech machines like ultrasound. At this juncture we have given this permission since our people are not equipped. We need the service of these highly skilled people from outside to get the work done at hospitals and other major projects. We respect the concern of the NGOs,” the deputy chief minister said.

Tynsong also said that such skilled technicians are being requisitioned temporarily and people would be allowed to come to the state only with special permission.

Earlier, different pressure groups like the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People and the youth wing of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) had opposed the move of the government.