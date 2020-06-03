Mukul to tap ruling MLAs for RS poll

SHILLONG: For the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, the opposition Congress, despite having only 19 MLAs in its kitty out of 60, is not going to give up without a fight. The mood and strategy is to approach the ruling party MLAs for a garnering support for its nominee.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Tuesday, Opposition Leader, Mukul Sangma said, “our efforts to reach out to all the members will continue.”

The election for the lone Rajya Sabha election is scheduled to be held on June 19 and while Congress is fielding its former MLA, Kennedy Khyriem, the NPP- led MDA Government with 41 members is fielding NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi.

Though the numbers are stacked against Congress, the party captain in Meghalaya is going to give it all to convince other members of the Assembly to support party’s nominee, Kennedy Khyriem on the premise that the voice articulated in Rajya Sabha should reflect the sentiments and concerns of the state and its people.

“This can be done only by the member belonging to the INC” which is in opposition in the parliament, the Opposition leader said.

The NPP is an ally of the NDA Government at the Centre.