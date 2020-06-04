3 more positive cases in state, one recovers

SHILLONG/TURA: Three more positive cases — two from East Khasi Hills and one from West Jaintia Hills — were reported on Wednesday. The patients are returnees from Goa, Maharashtra and Agra.

However, a returnee who was tested positive in West Garo Hills on May 19 has recovered.

With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 33. While there are 19 active cases, 13 have recovered, and one died on April 15.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said while two positive patients have been admitted to a corona care centre in Shillong, the third patient has been admitted at a corona care centre in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills.

The current active COVID-19 cases are of persons returning from red zones.

As of now, 12,400 stranded citizens have returned to the state.

So far, 9344 samples were sent for testing out of which 8993 were tested negative. The test results of 320 returnees are awaited.

Among the returnees, only 741 remain in institutional quarantine and the contact tracing details of 69 high-risk and 57 low-risk returnees have been obtained by the health department and are under monitoring, stated the government statement issued on Wednesday evening.

The government has also informed that the state has in stock 1,58,228 personal protection equipment (PPE), 6,30,000 3-ply masks, and 2,06,086 N95 masks.

Health workers of the government have visited the homes of 24972 persons till date. In another development, the state government has decided to train citizens on various preventive measures as part of awareness against COVID-19 and these trainings will be given across different sections of society, such as drivers, traders and the community as a whole.

The government has also announced that an initiative has been taken up for the elderly persons and those elderly with co-morbidity factors like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, cardio vascular diseases, among others.

A self-reporting diary with check list for the elderly has been prepared and a similar one for caregivers and community health workers has also been made to guide them in advising the senior citizens and those with co-morbid conditions.