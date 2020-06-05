No need to panic: CM

SHILLONG: While Meghalaya has been witnessing a spike in COVID infection cases, the state government is not overly worried since 80-85 per cent of these positive cases were asymptomatic and the patients do not require any medical attention.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma agreed that if cases further surge in the state, management of beds in the hospitals would be a key, while making it clear that patients who require medical attention only would be put in medical facilities.

The government is anticipating most of the cases to be asymptomatic, he said, giving an impression that the government was in control of the situation.

Sangma, who took a review of the COVID-19 situation on Thursday, further said that the government has discussed the situation post June 10 and June 30 when more relaxations would be given by the Union government.

While urging the people not to panic, the chief minister said that the number of positive cases had gone up, it was principally due to the arrival of stranded citizens from different parts of the country.

“The important thing is, it should not spread to the community,” he said, even as he claimed that the government has been able to contain the disease to a large extent and hence certain flexibility is now being given to people for resumption of economic activities.

Meeting with

religious heads

On being asked about the re-opening of religious places in the state, the chief minister informed that the government has called a meeting of all the religious organisations on Friday to take their views on the matter.

When asked about the re-opening of Bara Bazar, he said that the government would take a call on the matter only after getting a feedback from the KHADC and the Syiem of Mylliem.

Responding to a query about the re-opening of educational institutions, he said that immediate decision cannot be taken on the matter and safety and health will be a top priority for the government. “When we feel there is some level of safety, we will take a call at an appropriate time,” he said.