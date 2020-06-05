Ruling MDA confident of winning RS seat

SHILLONG: The ruling coalition appears to be smugly placed for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls to ensure smooth passage for its nominee WR Kharlukhi who is pitted against Kennedy Khyriem of the Opposition.

Such is the level of confidence that the first formal meeting of all coalition partners has been scheduled for June 17 — only two days prior to the poll.

Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Thursday exuded confidence that the MDA partners were committed to staying together and ensuring victory for Kharlukhi. “I will also speak to all the partners again,” was all he said, despite leader of the opposition Mukul Sangma’s open quest for poaching the ruling camp.

When asked about the move of the Opposition Congress to reach out to the ruling MLAs to support their nominee, Conrad said, “There are no issues and MDA is very much united”.

The ruling MDA has 41 MLAs on its roll, while Congress has a strength of 19 in the House of 60.

Earlier, Kharlukhi had said, “If God wills, no one can stop me from winning and if God does not will, I will lose the elections”.

Voting will held on June 19 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be held the same day at 5 pm.

The term of former Rajya Sabha MP, Wansuk Syiem ended on April 12.

The new date for the polls was announced after it was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.