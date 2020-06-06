Assault accused donates to CMRF

SHILLONG: Nidamon Chulet, the NPP leader from Jaintia Hills and the accused who allegedly masterminded the assault on social activists, Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma, donated Rs 2 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19.

The chief minister also thanked the coal baron for donating the money on Friday.

The CMO Meghalaya Facebook post said, “Thank you Mr. Nidamon Chulet for donating Rs. 2,00,000”. A related photograph was also posted.

The post also mentioned the names of others who had contributed.

Earlier, Chulet was also allowed to take part in the auction of seized coal.

The NPP is yet to take action against Chulet by saying that until proven guilty, a person is innocent.

The trial of the case is yet to start and it was further delayed in the absence of physical hearing of pending cases by the sub ordinate courts.

Last year, the police had filed charge sheet against 26 accused persons, including Chulet who had assaulted the social activists on November 8, 2018 at Tuber Sohshrie for probing illegal coal trade.

The charge sheet had said it is a fact that all the accused persons are directly or indirectly engaged in coal business and coal activities which are illegal as coal mining activities were banned by NGT but the accused persons continued with illegal coal business and hence knowing the fact that the acts done by both the victims may hinder their business and may be brought under the purview of law, the accused persons committed the crime upon the victims in order to prevent the victims from disclosing their illegal activities.