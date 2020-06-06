Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Efforts on to revive state economy
SHILLONG: Despite fund constraints, the state government has embarked upon the task of reviving the fragile economy.
The executive committee of the Chief Minister’s task force met on Friday to discuss on finance, revenue and investment, entrepreneurship, skills and tourism sectors.
“Strategies are being formulated to jump-start Meghalaya’s economy based on the economic survey held recently”, a statement said on Friday.
Comments are closed.