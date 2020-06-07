HYC closes down Amazon outlets in city

SHILLONG: After HYC members closed down two branches of Amazon on Saturday, police have decided to summon the activists.

The HYC closed down the branches of Amazon at Pynthorumkhrah and Nongrim Hills.

Following the development, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War took up the matter with the Superintendent of Police, Claudia Lyngwa.

The SP is likely to summon the HYC members on Monday. According to HYC, the action was since the company did not employ local youths.

The HYC Shillong City and Mawlai Circle have closed down the Amazon branches with an allegation that the manager did not allow a local youth to carry on with his job.

The HYC threatened to close down more outlets if the manger does not re-employ the youth.

According to HYC, the companies operating in the state should give preference to the local youths.