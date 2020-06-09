An unbearable wait

SHILLONG: A couple of women sat by the roadside with assorted vegetables spread out in front of them as they waited for customers; there was a look of desolation all around, not one associated with Iewduh, the bustling market now held in a stranglehold by the domineering COVID-19.

In sharp contrast, Khyndai Lad aka Police Bazar on Monday finally presented a picture as close to its former self as the pandemic-dictated world would allow.

“When will the government open this market?” is the collective refrain among shopkeepers of Iewduh. The look in their eyes spoke volumes of their helplessness. Their spirits would perhaps have lifted had they known then that a move was afoot to open at least 30 per cent of Iewduh.

A retailer, Vijay Sahu, who sat idle on a deserted lane inside Iewduh, said, “The shops should open and there has to be a system in place as there is the fear of the pandemic. At least open about 20-30 per cent of the market”.

He said he cannot sell outside Iewduh as he deals in essential items such as rice, dal etc.

Sahu said customers should be responsible enough to maintain social distancing protocols. “They should see which shops have fewer customers and go there rather than crowd in one shop”, he said.

A passer-by, H Lyngdoh Mawphlang, however, said that opening up Iewduh would be risky as there would be a rush, but also admitted that if the shops do not open there would be suffering.

Attempts to meet the Syiem of Hima Mylliem proved futile as he was not available; even the Myntri in charge of Market was not available for comments.

At Parking lot, Iew Mawlong

The temporary market in Parking Lot, Iew Mawlong witnessed very few customers on the first day of its opening as people were unaware.

A shopkeeper from Mawlai Mawtawar who does not want to be named said that Iewduh should be opened as it will cater to the need of the poor and the needy.

“I want Iew Mawlong to open as I feel better off there. I feel that this will not be enough for us. Iew Mawlong is much better for poor people like us. The market of the Paiem (Chief of Hima Mylliem) was much better as here I still feel confused”, she said.

She said that the shopkeepers face a problem as they have to move from one place to another while Iew Mawlong is a fixed trading centre for them.

Asked how she feels about social distancing, she said, “It cannot be maintained, after all it is the public we are dealing with”.

Similarly, two young shopkeepers from Nongumlong, 3rd Mile, who earlier sold vegetables at Iewduh, said, “Opening up Iewduh is much better, although the business is not too bad here either”.