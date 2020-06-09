Suggestion for random screening in city

SHILLONG: With the rise in positive COVID cases, suggestions have emerged for random checking of persons in parts of the city, including Police Bazar and Laitumkhrah.

Three more residents who returned to Jowai from Delhi and Uttarakhand have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and they are under quarantine.

With this, the total positive cases are 39 and active cases are 24. While the total recovery is 14 after the first patient from Tura was cured, one person had died in April.

Senior residents of the city said on Monday that there are concerns over rise in positive cases in the state.

Though they are returnees, community transmission of the disease is possible if there are no random checking of individuals in parts of the city, they said.

According to the residents, besides Police Bazar and GS road, random checking should be introduced in Mawlonghat, Paltan Bazaar and Motphran to instil confidence in the minds of people.

Though thermal screening is only to know the temperature, random screening of people for COVID-19 can only ensure safety, a senior resident said. Earlier, the first COVID-19 patient from Garo Hills was declared fully recovered by doctors at the Tura Civil Hospital and sent home to her family.

The patient will spend a further seven days in isolation at her home.

The patient, a 33-year-old woman was among the second batch of returnees from Erode District of Tamil Nadu and has since been undergoing treatment at the Tura Civil Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

The patient was sent off to continue with her seven-day isolation in her home amidst cheers and applause by the hospital staff and doctors in the presence of West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.