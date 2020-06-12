DC reviews measures undertaken for COVID in WGH

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh on Friday reviewed various precautionary measures taken in the district to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in a meeting held at the District Auditorium in Tura.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar, TMB Chairman, J D Sangma, members of Covid Apex Management Committee and other officials.

Appreciating the committed and dedicated effort extended by all the district officials, Ram Singh informed that it was due to the hard work contributed by everyone that the district has been prevented from being tagged a containment zone as only a few positive cases have been detected all of whom had come from outside. He added that the current protocol being adopted should be continued right from the entry point in Bajengdoba upto the respective quarantine centres in the district.

Stating that the return of stranded citizens to the district is reducing day by day, he informed that some quarantine centres need to be closed to lessen the burden of those maintaining the centres. Informing that few people might still be coming to the state on their own, he stressed on the need to continue monitoring to ensure that they follow the guidelines given by the government. While pointing out that most of the livelihood activities are on post lockdown, he sought the cooperation of all while warning that shops that violate the guidelines would be closed down and penalty imposed on them.

Dr Silse Marak, representing the Bonepa Atilla Locality, Tura while mentioning her observation of people venturing out without wearing of masks suggested enforcing the guidelines in an aggressive manner especially in public places for the safety and security of the people of the region.

Dr I M Sangma, DMCHO, Tura informed that Individualized training for Para- Medical team is being conducted so that everybody is trained individually so as to take care of high risk population comprising of elderly, children and pregnant women in the district. She also informed that as per the records of different Health and Wellness Centres, there are about 19, 000 elderly population in the district which needs to be taken care of.