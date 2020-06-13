Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Conrad inaugurates Orchid Log Houses at Mawdiangdiang

By From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI:  Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Saturday inaugurated the Orchid Log Houses overlooking the beautiful hills of Mawdiangdiang. The tourism project is funded under Swadesh Darshan, Ministry of Tourism.

Meghalaya government expects that the  canopy walkway and the log houses will be a sought-after tourist attraction even as the state is planning to formulate a novel tourism strategy to attract high-end domestic tourists in the post COVID-19 situation when foreign travel still likely to remain a taboo for  rich Indian  travelers for sometime because of the remnant of the pandemic all over the globe.

The Chief Minister also visited the under construction Meghalaya Legislative Assembly complex at Mawdiangdiang  to  take stock of the progress made so far.

