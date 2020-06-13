Tynsong gives goonda tag to SWKH goons

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday described those involved in the assault of the NHIDCL official and the torching of the government vehicle at Mawkyrwat as “goondas”.

Asked if the KSU was linked to the incidents since the general secretary of its South West Khasi Hills district unit has been arrested, Tynsong said that he was not necessarily blaming the student organisation.

“I will conclude that they are goondas and a group of thieves,” he said.

He also clarified that he was not saying that NGOs, who are working for the welfare and good of the society, are not needed.

“But we do have black sheep and we should not allow the black sheep to destroy the developmental work of the state,” he said.

Tynsong said the police have been asked to investigate.

Police had arrested the general secretary of the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle, Rutherford Lyngdoh, on Wednesday for allegedly conspiring with some miscreants who had assaulted the NHIDCL engineer, Sujit Kumar Singh, on Sunday at Tynrong, Mawkyrwat.

On Thursday, miscreants torched a vehicle of the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), L Lyngdoh, at Mawkyrwat market.

The vehicle was used for COVID duty by Lyngdoh, who is the zonal officer to ensure social distancing in the market.