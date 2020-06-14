Decision on Governor may not be soon

SHILLONG: The Rashtrapati Bhavan is yet to take any decision on Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy whose five-year tenure ended in May.

Sources said that since there is no fixed retirement age for the governors, the Centre may extend Roy’s tenure as he completed only two years in Meghalaya.

While Roy had served three years in Tripura, his tenure in Meghalaya has been for two years but is continuing in office till further arrangements are made by the Centre.

A Raj Bhavan source said on Saturday that probably due to the present situation over COVID-19, there may be delay in taking decision by the Centre.

Like Roy, the Governor of Jharkhand is also overstaying in office even after the completion of full tenure.