Local taxi catches fire in Mawkyrwat

Mawkyrwat: A local taxi that plies from Mawkyrwat to Jakrem and vice-versa caught fire in Mawkyrwat, on Saturday.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was parked near Little Star Higher Secondary School when it caught fire.

The engine was fully gutted and the front seat was partially damaged. ‘It is not ascertained whether the taxi was set on fire or was it due to short circuit’, district SP Maxwell B Syiem said.

“We have inspected the site and there was no smell of petrol or kerosene and no empty containers were found. So it is complicated. We have called experts from the Motor Vehicle Inspections to conduct a thorough checking and we are still waiting for the report,” the SP said.