Nidamon’s frequent public appearance irks assault victims

SHILLONG: The frequent public appearance by NPP leader Nidamon Chullet, who is getting closer to many party leaders in the state, has irked activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma.

The women were assaulted by coal baron Chullet and 25 others two years ago.

After he recently donated money to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he met Cabinet Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday to discuss about coal issue.

According to Amita, she does not feel safe after seeing the accused roaming around. “It is sad that powerful persons like him are going scot-free”, she said.

Amita also criticised the government for the delay in delivering justice.

“I do not feel safe. NPP is supporting him as he donated Rs 2 lakh to the government. Nidamon is a member of NPP and the government knows who assaulted us. There was no progress with regard to the independent inquiry also. We are angry, I remember he had brutally assaulted us”, she said.

Agnes said the government should speed up the November 2018 assault case and transfer it to Shillong from Khliehriat.

She also demanded that the CBI should probe illegal rat-hole mining which is still continuing.

Agnes and co-activist Amita, who were probing illegal mining in the state, were brutally assaulted by a group of truck drivers and coal traders led by Chullet at Tuber Shohshrieh, East Jaintia Hills.

Agnes said “If the government is concerned about the safety of women, it should transfer the case to Shillong from Khliehriat as it is risky for us to go there”.

She said the case pending in Khliehriat is not good for the witnesses.