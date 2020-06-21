Land acquisition for Shillong-Dawki road under way

SHILLONG: Though Defence authorities have cleared handing over of 12.45 acres of land, which is part of the Umshyrpi-Dawki road project funded by Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA), a lot of work needs to be done on the ground before the project can finally take off.

A PWD official on Saturday told The Shillong Times said that the department is now in the process of acquiring land for the compensatory afforestation as a reserve forest in Upper Shillong will be affected with the project.

Informing that the Forest Department has issued a clearance for the forest, the official however added that the Government has got a land in Nongstoin area for the compensatory afforestation and Government has even released the money for the same.

It is also learnt that the State PWD, NHIDCL and Shillong Cantonment Board will have a meeting next week since the Ministry of Defence has cleared the project but a lot more work needs to be done on the ground.

“It will take us few more months before the work can begin on this project,” official said. The official also informed that a lot of stretch of the existing road will be re-aligned and congested areas like Umlyngka will be avoided.

As far as the land acquisition is concerned, the official informed that the process is more or less complete and NHIDCL has even deposited the money with the respective Deputy Commissioners for distribution to the beneficiaries.

The project has been divided into four packages.

The government wants to start the project worth over Rs 1,300 crore without any delay. According to the DPR of the 95-km road project, the road from Umshyrpi to 7th Mile, Upper Shillong will be four-lane, while the remaining part till Dawki will be two-lane.

)