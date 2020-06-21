Meet nod to essential workers

SHILLONG: A meeting of MLAs and the KSU South West Khasi Hills circle on Saturday decided to allow in only those who may be required to attend to essential services like repairing ATMs with strict compliance of the government’s standard operating procedures

Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar convened the meeting with the MLAs of the area and the student body in the wake of the latter writing to the legislators of Mawsynram and Ranikor constituencies besides him asking them to advise the government to stop facilitating the entry of outsiders in the state.

During the meeting, the KSU leaders said that highly skilled personnel from outside should not be allowed as inter-state movement is not yet open. Besides, it also wanted the government to keep the road projects in those areas on hold for the time being.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Mawsynram MLA HM Shangpliang said that they had raised similar issues on the floor of the House when the government was asked to identify the high-skilled workers from among the citizens who have recently returned to the state.

“After quarantine, most of the returnees are sitting idle and the government should identify highly skilled workers among them through a survey and utilise their services,” Shangpliang said.

According to Shangpliang, KSU South West Khasi Hills unit has welcomed the idea to identify such workers among the returnees and utilise their services. Earlier in the petition to the MLAs and MDCs, the union had apprised them of the influx of people from outside the state into Mawsynram Block, East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills on the pretext of being “high-skilled labourers.”