Tibet solution to conflict: Official

SHILLONG: Amid the India-China conflict, Tibet can play a crucial role to check frequent incursion by the Communist country, says a Tibetan functionary based in Shillong.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Tibetan settlement officer Pema Dhondup said that Chinese leader Mao Tse- tung considered Tibet as a palm to expand to five ‘fingers’ — Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

According to the official, India and Tibet have a strong cultural affiliation. Tibetans came to India and they learnt the philosophy of this country.

“Before 1947, there had been no presence of military in Indo-Tibetan border. Since 1949, China started occupying Tibet and more expansion took place in 1959”, he said.

The official added that Tibet, which shares over 3,000 km with India, acts as a buffer zone and all conflicts occurred soon after its occupation.

“In the current conflict, our hearts go out to Indian jawans as they are protecting Tibet indirectly”, Pema said, recalling the contribution of India towards the well-being of the people of Tibet.

The official, however, added that war is not a solution as the need of the hour is to have a change of mindset and there should be an open investigation into what went wrong in the border.

He said the reason for the conflict is that China wants to prove itself as a super power. Chinese military strength is going up. They want to showcase the power.

“But there is no transparency in China. With Communist ideology you cannot become super power”, he added.

According to Pema, China often says Tibet is our core issue but India should also say Tibet is our core issue and this way India-China tension can be reduced in the border.

He said the world leaders should also speak up against the wrong policies of China.

Local products

To a question on the demand from several quarters for boycotting Chinese products, the Tibetan official said that instead of rejecting Chinese products, local products of India should be promoted and it will provide employment and boost economy.

He also questioned Hindi film stars endorsing Chinese products as this leads to large scale use of Chinese products in India.

“Instead of boycotting, stop endorsing Chinese products and let the Bollywood film stars promote Indian products. Imagine, we are even depending on China for masks”, he said.

Tibet freedom crucial

Pema said until 1974, the demand for independence of Tibet was strong, but the Tibetans now want autonomy and freedom of Tibet will ensure India’s security.

“Though Chinese constitution guarantees freedom of religion, culture and language, China has suppressed Tibet and it is imposing Chinese culture, tradition and language”, the official deplored.

He recalled that more than 150 Tibetans had resorted to self immolation till date due to the aggressive stand of China by way of occupation of three traditional Tibetan provinces.

According to the official, Tibet with sufficient autonomy does not have any problem to be part of China but it should not interfere in the affairs of Tibet especially in terms of language, culture and tradition.

“We are not against Chinese people but against the wrong ideology of the country. Even in 1962, a petition was submitted to the Chinese leader Mao Tse-tung on the need to respect the constitution of China with reference to Tibet.

No clarity on Wuhan

Pema pointed out that in Wuhan so many people have died of COVID-19 but China is not coming out with actual numbers.

“World should come together and bring China under a democratic set-up. Coronavirus has spread from Wuhan to all over the world. The world leaders should speak up against China and the border incursion was to divert the health issue in Wuhan”, he said.