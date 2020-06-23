CM’s swab samples sent for testing after Manipur visit

SHILLONG: The swab samples of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma have been collected for COVID-19 test after he visited Manipur on Sunday following the political turmoil in that state.

DHS (MI), Dr Aman War confirmed that the samples of the chief minister have been taken on Monday and the results would come as and when NEIGRIHMS clears the samples within 24-48 hours.

The chief minister, who went to Manipur on Sunday and returned on the same day, will be under quarantine until the results are out.

Sangma, who is also the national president of National People’s Party (NPP), visited Imphal along with Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to sort out the political differences in the BJP-led government in Manipur, which is faced with instability after four NPP legislators, Trinamool Congress legislator and an Independent member withdrew support to the government and three BJP legislators quit as members of the Assembly on June 17.

If the chief minister’s samples test negative, he would come out of quarantine but if he tests positive, he would have to undergo 28 days of quarantine.

As per protocol, individuals returning from other states have to undergo tests.

Meanwhile, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi slammed both Himanta and Conrad for violating health guidelines.

In a tweet, Gogoi said, “Gross injustice and violation of quarantine on COVID-19 guidelines by Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma while visiting Manipur yesterday exposed BJP’s anti democratic attitude.”