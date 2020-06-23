Opposition to reopening of border trade

SHILLONG: Just days after the state government announced resumption of trade along the international border with Bangladesh, organisations based in Jaintia Hills have demanded suspension of international trade at Tamabil, saying that the government has not come up with any health protocols.

Following a meeting of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front Southern Riwar Circle and the FKJGP War Jaintia Hills unit at Dawki on Monday, the two organisations maintained that the government should thoroughly inspect the border area before resumption of the border trade.

They expressed concern that the government had decided to open the border for trade without inspecting the area. They feared that resumption of trade with Bangladesh will pose health risks to border residents.

In a related development, the Doloi of Nongtalang Elaka held a meeting with the exporters operating in the Elaka and decided to halt trade with Bangladesh through the Dawki Land Custom Station as the state government was yet to clarify on the health protocols to be followed in the border haats.

The KSU War Jaintia Circle also opposed the move of the state government to reopen border trade at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country.