Fee exemption for BPL students of pvt, govt schools

SHILLONG: The Chief Secretary and Chairman, State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority, has directed all heads and managers of the educational institutions to maintain status quo of all fees from the last academic session 2019-2020 for 2020-2021 in all institutions.

The order says that no tuition fees should be collected in government, government-aided, deficit and deficit pattern institutions for the months of March, April and May, 2020 from the BPL families or those directly impacted by the lockdown which led to the loss of their livelihood.

According to the order, there should be 50% reduction of school and college fees in unaided or purely private institutions for the months of April and May, 2020 for children from BPL families or those who lost their livelihood during the furlough period of lockdown.

The chief secretary also informed that no other fees must be collected except tuition fees in all institutions for March, April and May from all students and in cases where institutions have collected fees in advance, the same may be adjusted in the subsequent months.

Relief on hostel rent

The chief secretary also directed government, government-aided and privately owned hostels in the state to desist from charging rent from students during the period of the lockdown beginning from April 2020 till further orders.

The chief secretary said that if any proprietor is found violating the directions, they will be liable for action under the provisions of Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and regulations framed there under.

In the order, the chief secretary also informed that all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police will be personally liable for the strict implementation of these directions.

The order also states that hostel fees exemption is applicable only to students who are currently not using the hostel facilities.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Tynsong said the decision will be applicable to students who had returned to their respective homes after the lockdown came into effect. But students who continued to stay in the hostels will have to pay the rent,” he added.