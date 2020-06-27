M’laya comes up with drug policy

SHILLONG: Meghalaya drug policy, which is aimed at eradicating drug abuse, came into force from Thursday.

This was informed by IK War, Assistant Director, Social Welfare department on Friday while speaking at a webinar organised by Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

She said the drug policy highlights the need to constitute different committees at the state, district, block and village levels to curb drug demand, drug supply and harm reduction on the drug users. There are 21 departments involved in providing benefits and vocational training to the drug users, she said.

According to the statistics provided by East Khasi Hills police, 52 drug related cases were registered in 2019 and 13 in 2020 and 87 persons were arrested.

NA Khan, Member Secretary, Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority while mentioning about NDPS Act, 1985 and its broad provisions, said that it was clarified in a recent decision of the Supreme Court, that neutral substance in the mixture of the narcotic and psychotropic substance will be taken into consideration while determining punishment for an offence under the Act.

He said there that there was a need to protect the addicts from stigmatisation and all the stakeholders need to be sensitised by holding awareness programmes at regular intervals. The para-legal volunteers and the panel lawyers have greater role to play in dealing with the menace of drug abuse, he added

Rica Lamar from Manbha Foundation stressed on the challenges faced during the treatment of drug abusers. People using drugs have feelings of homelessness or fear of social exclusion. Therefore, providing clinical and medical support is crucial for their survival, Lamar said adding that there is a need to increase staff, experts and one-stop centres designed for drug users. It is also important to improve access to treatment especially in far-flung areas. She also deplored stigmatisation of service providers by the community members.

Eudora Warjri from Voluntary Health Association of Meghalaya said that the drug scenario in the state is depressing in terms of prevention and treatment efforts and there is a rise in drug use.

“The age of drug users is 13 to 14 years. Out of the 11 districts, there are only three districts with rehabilitation centres and opioid substitution therapy is available only in Shillong, Khliehriat and Jowai”, she said.

Barry L Kharmalki from the Drug Users Forum asked people not to criminalise, stigmatise and harass the drug users adding that the focus should rather be on health issues.