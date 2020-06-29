Boy sexually assaulted, police nab accused

NONGSTOIN: The Langpih Police on Sunday arrested one Dreling Syiemlieh for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy from Langpih.

West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, HG Lyngdoh, said that the accused has allegedly perpetrated the crime on Saturday around 5 pm.

Later, after the victim went home and narrated his ordeals to his parents, the latter approached Langpih Police Outpost and intimated the police in-charge about the issue.

Accordingly, the boy was examined and it was found that the allegations were true.

An FIR in this connection has also been registered.

The Superintendent of Police said that the accused had fled his village, adding that the VDP of Langpih village and surrounding villages were directed to seize the accused if

found.

However, on Sunday, the accused was finally detained at Langpih village.