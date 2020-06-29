GHADC MDC seeks relief for people

TURA: Balachanda MDC in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has appealed to the state government to take prompt measures and provide relief to the hundreds of people affected by deluge all along the Rajabala Bhaitbari plains of West Garo Hills since the past few days.

“I visited my Constituency 17-Blachanda on Sunday and witnessed extensive flooding everywhere. People have nowhere to go and are taking shelter on roads along with their families and even livestock,” informed MDC Sofiur Rahman.

He pointed out that his district council MDC constituency of Balachanda includes areas from as many as three legislative assembly segments, viz. Rajabala, Selsella and parts of Rangsakona and many villages along the Rajabala region have been severely flooded.

“The flood waters have inundated many areas including the villages of Kandergaon, Bhotduba, Bharalgaon, Namabilla, Silkata, Haripur, Phershakandi and several other nearby villages. People are taking shelter with their livestock animals,” rued Rahman,

He also called upon the elected MLAs from the three constituencies to begin relief work rather than wait for the declaration of floods.

He informed that during his day-long visit, it was noticed that the crucial wooden bridge connecting Rajabala to Namabilla was under threat from the raging flood waters.