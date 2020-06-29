Two more BSF personnel test positive

SHILLONG: Two BSF personnel, who returned to Shillong, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, another BSF man who returned from Bihar had tested positive.

A BSF official said on Sunday that all the three personnel are currently at the isolation ward of the BSF composite hospital.

The COVID patients are asymptomatic, he said.

The official added that they are tracing the contacts of the personnel.

“They were on leave for a long time and when they returned they were tested positive. We are taking all precautions”, the official said.

According to Health Minister AL Hek, among the BSF COVID-19 patients on Sunday, one returned from Haryana while the second person is a driver, who ferried the BSF personnel from Assam to Meghalaya.

With two more testing positive, the state has now 7 active cases and 42 recoveries while a person had died due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 50.