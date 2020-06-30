State moves MHA to withhold postings

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to approach the Home Ministry to keep on hold postings of armed forces personnel and central government officials to the state since they could be potential carriers of COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong after a review meeting, told reporters that the government has decided to request the Union government through the Ministry of Home Affairs to withhold all proposed postings of bank officials, para-military personnel and other central government employees to Meghalaya.

The decision comes in the wake of a couple of armed forces personnel testing positive for the virus in the state.

“We have directed the Chief Secretary to immediately write to the Ministry of Home Affairs on this matter,” he said.

When asked about the two BSF personnel who have tested positive, Tynsong said that both had gone on leave and tested positive after returning.

The government has started contact tracing of the two, but there may not be many since they had just returned. It is learnt that the state government has held a series of meetings with armed forces officials asking them to ensure that all who enter the state go for quarantine. Meanwhile, Tynsong also informed that the state government will continue to make transportation arrangement for the stranded citizens in different parts of the country on payment basis till July 15.

As of now, 18,823 people who were stranded outside the state have returned.

When asked about the opposition of the traditional heads and some organisations to the decision to reopen hotels from June 1, Tynsong said that the government took the decision after receiving inputs from Deputy Commissioners.

Stating that the government is fully aware that there is still a fear among the people about the possible spread of the virus, he said that the decision was restricted only to hotels and not for home stays and guest houses.

He defended the decision saying a lot of officials and people travel within the state for official purposes and other important work.