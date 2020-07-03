Coal auction in state within three weeks

SHILLONG: The state government will facilitate the auction of already extracted coal within three weeks.

An official source said on Thursday that 2 lakh metric tonnes of extracted coal out of the 32 lakh metric tonnes will be auctioned within three weeks.

The official added that several depots will be set up to auction the coal.

The government had secured clearance from NGT committee, Coal India Ltd and the MSTC Limited (formerly Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited).

The break-up of the auction from different districts of the state are: East Jaintia Hills – 75,000 MT, West Khasi Hills – 50,000 MT, South West Khasi Hills – 25,000 MT and South Garo Hills – 50,000 MT.

The Supreme Court had paved way for operationalising coal mining in Meghalaya under the relevant statutory framework of the Mine and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act.