Govt orders random testing

SHILLONG: Concerned over spurt in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring Guwahati, the state government has ordered the health department to go for random testing in areas from Byrnihat to Khanapara bordering Assam. The decision to go for random testing was taken in the daily review meeting held on Friday as cases continue to surge in neighbouring Guwahati.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, after the meeting, told reporters that the decision has been taken for the safety of the citizens and the random rapid test would begin in these vulnerable areas from Saturday itself. When asked about regulating the movement of people from Assam, he said that regulations are already there as the state has an entry point.

When asked if the state government is also willing to hold discussions with Assam to contain the virus, he said the government is ready to jointly take any decision. Halt entry of BSF jawans North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum on Friday demanded that entry of BSF personnel on leave should be halted. “The state government should discuss with the Centre and put on hold the direction to allow BSF personnel to return to the state after completion of their leave,” he said. Referring to the case of the SBI official posted at Khliehriat, Nongrum asked the government to take stringent action against anyone — be it a common man or a high-ranking official — if they are found violating the COVID-19 protocols.