Congress asks govt to act

SHILLONG: As cases continue to increase in Meghalaya, the opposition Congress has expressed concern and has asked the government to effectively deal with the pandemic.

Speaking to newsmen, Congress leader and spokesperson, HM Shangplaing said that there is a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“We had just four cases at one point of time and suddenly there has been a spurt among the forces, particularly the BSF,” he said

The state witnessed a surge of eight cases in the past 24 hours with the number of active positive cases shooting up to 26.

“It is a matter of concern as the BSF camp is in a very thickly populated area and their vehicles and people move in and out through the market areas like Nongmensong and Mawpat,” he added.

He said that although the area has been declared a containment zone the BSF authorities should take more care to see that no further troops come from outside and personnel who are on leave stagger their return.

He also asked BSF personnel not to return to the state immediately and prolong their leave as they may contract the disease on the way,” he added.

Pointing out that sometimes the numbers reported by the BSF of COVID patients do not match with the data given out by the state government, Shangpliang suggested,” The BSF should coordinate more with the Health department. Let one authority give out the report”.

Shangpliang, who represents Mawsynram constituency, said,”As an MLA representing the border area I would like to appeal to the BSF to let the personnel posted in the various BOPs to remain there if they are healthy and fine”.

“ The BSF authorities should see to it that the officials and vehicles plying through the villages do not stop unnecessarily as it creates fear and panic as everyone knows that a lot of BSF personnel are testing positive for COVID”, he said.