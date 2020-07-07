8 poachers arrested in Assam

GUWAHATI: Eight poachers were arrested along with weapons during an operation conducted by police personnel from Rongmongwe Police Station in Karbi Anglong district today.

A Case (No. 04/2020 U/S 511/34 IPC, Sec. 9/51 of WLP Act (1972) R/W Sec 25 (1-A) Arms Act) has been registered in this connection at Rongmogwe Police Station.

Police recovered four 12 bore rifles with ammunition from the possession of the poachers.

The apprehended poachers were identified as: Eptarul Ishlam (27), Abdul Khalek (35), Jersong Teron (21), Krishna Bhumij (28), Amor Teron (20), Bijoy Teron (27), Uttam Singner (28), Kanplong Terrang (28)