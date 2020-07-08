Illegal coal transportation resumes in EJH

SHILLONG: After a brief hiatus, more cases of illegal coal transportation were reported from East Jaintia Hills, violating the NGT as well as the COVID lockdown guidelines.

On July 4, police detected one dumper truck (MH-12-TR-DKZ-793) for illegally transporting coal on NH-6 at Byndihati, East Jaintia Hills. On seeing the police, the driver abandoned the truck and escaped.

On July 1, police detected two trucks (NL01 L 1171)

) and (NL01 AD 7334) parked on NH-6 at Sonapyrdi village also in East Jaintia Hills without drivers. Both the trucks were transporting coal.

They were removed to Lumshnong police station for follow up action.

Earlier on June 29, police detected one truck (AS01 GC 0337) parked on NH-6 at Tongseng village in East Jaintia Hills without a driver, and another truck (AS01 JC 6700) driven by Rajib Uddin parked on NH-6 at Sonapyrdi village. Both the trucks were transporting coal, police added.