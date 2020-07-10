Boy injured while opening BSF’s ‘misfired’ mortar in WGH

SHILLONG: A boy was injured in West Garo Hills after he tried to take out a misfired mortar at a firing range used by the BSF.

According to police, on July 6 evening, information was received from the officer in-charge of Dalu police station that there was a firing practice of 81mm mortar at Nokchi Firing Range by the BSF and the session was stopped for lunch-break around 1.30 pm.

During that time, a 12-year-old boy, Jusnil Koch, along with two other boys from a nearby locality, reached the firing range from the forest area, and picked up a misfired mortar.

“Koch apparently tried to take out the mortar by hammering it on a hard object and it burst resulting in grievous injuries on his left hand”, police said.

He was immediately given first aid and shifted to Dalu CHC and later referred to Tura Civil Hospital for further treatment.

In this connection, in the absence of any FIR from the BSF and the child’s family, a suo motu case was registered by the police under sections 285 /338/34 of the IPC.

Earlier, Shiv Kumar, Deputy Commandant, 75 Bn, BSF Dobasipara, Tura had only verbally reported the matter to the Dalu police station.