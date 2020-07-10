Forum yet to decide on worship places

SHILLONG: A common forum consisting of religious leaders from all faiths has decided to wait with regard to reopening of worship places considering the rise in COVID cases.

“It was decided that we will wait for sometime because of the rise in cases and we will take a call next month. It was the considered opinion”, Naba Bhattacharjee, co-convener of the forum said.

The meeting only dwelt on certain issues like the pandemic and how to help the government. Bhattacharjee said that the 9 member forum will draw out all the modalities. He said the religious heads will interact and come up with a decision by which they can send proper message to the people of all faiths.

The meeting was convened by Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum, where Bishop Purely Lyngdoh is the president and Pastor EH Kharkongor is the secretary.

The committee consists of a convener and co-convener and 6 members are drawn from different faiths.