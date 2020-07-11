Travel rules tweak after wedding party’s laxity

TURA: After the fiasco of the wedding party group in Shillong to conform to the government protocols, the district administrations of West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills have made special arrangements for those who wish to travel outside the state and others who are stranded across the state and seek return.

West Garo Hills DC said that the administration has made arrangements for persons who wish to travel to the respective boarding points in Guwahati (airport/railway station).

Such persons will be picked up from Inter State Bus Terminus at Chasingre, Tura.

The DC has asked the people to contact District Transport Officer, Tura, SD Shira (7005531765) and submit requisite documents 48 hours prior to the date of travel.

The two district administrations have arranged tourist taxis to pick up stranded people returning from outside the state to the districts through Berubari Check Point in North Garo Hills.

The East Garo Hills district administration, in a notification, informed that the tourist taxis arranged by the Incidence Response Team of the Transport Cell would charge Rs 300 per head from Berubari Check Point in North Garo Hills to Williamnagar in East Garo Hills.

As per the notification, passengers may also contact District Transport Officer (DTO), CG Momin and Enforcement Inspector, TN Sangma, on their mobile numbers 7005209232 and 8837079721 respectively, for booking.

Whereas, the rate of vehicle is fixed at Rs 3,000 per trip from Berubari Check Point, North Garo Hills to West Garo Hills.

For booking of tourist taxis to West Garo Hills, people can contact 7005531765, 7005642409 and 9862270933 between 9 am to 8 pm.

Property tax

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, the Williamnagar Municipal Board has directed government departments and owners of private buildings in Williamnagar to clear their property or holding tax to the board which was mandated for the maintenance and upkeep of the local civic amenities, solid waste management and sewage system, etc. as required to be levied under section 68 of the Meghalaya Municipal Act, 1973.

According to the notification, lump-sum rate has been fixed by the board and communicated earlier for payment relating to the types of buildings and rates fixed per year which has to be paid from the year 2019 by all government departments and the owners of private buildings failing which a penalty of 2 per cent interest per month on amount due will be imposed.