HSSLC (Arts) results as scheduled

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has assured that the HSSLC (Arts ) results would be declared as scheduled on Monday despite the lockdown.

MBoSE Controller of Examinations TR Laloo said that the lockdown is not going to pose a problem since the results would be declared online and not at examination centres.

Normally, schools put up results on the notice boards which generates lot of excitement and students and parents rush to to see their results .

However, this time around, the situation is different because of COVID pandemic and students can use the internet marksheet for the admission process.

The result booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website- www.mbose.in. He added that results will also not be on display at the offices of the MBoSE in Tura and Shillong.