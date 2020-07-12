Random testing from July 15

SHILLONG: The random testing in four localities adjacent to the BSF Umpling campus will begin from July 15.

Health Minister AL Hek along with Mawryngkneng MLA David Nongrum on Saturday held detailed discussions with COVID Management Committees of Umpling and Nongmynsong about the random testing.

Hek later said that apart from Nongmynson, Umpling and Mawpat, random testing would be done in Langkyrding B.

He said that as the testing would begin from Wednesday, the two days of lockdown on Monday and Tuesday would be utilised for imparting training to the health workers for conducting tests through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits.

The results of the RAT would be available within half an hour, Hek said.

Explaining about the process of random testing, Hek said one individual would be tested from five houses which are in close proximity to the BSF campus, while one individual would be tested from 10 houses which are a little away from the camp.

During the meeting, the residents of Umpling led by David Nongrum also asked the government to ensure the safety of the staff of NEIGRIHMS from these areas since a couple of cases have been reported in the institute.

Hek said that necessary directives have been issued to NEIGRIHMS to arrange a quarantine area for the staff within the institute campus or somewhere outside.

“The staff of the institute should not go to their homes and NEIGRIHMS has to arrange a place for them to be quarantined,” Hek said.

On the other hand, David Nongrum said that

the meeting discussed on how to regulate the entry and exit of BSF personnel in Umpling area since more than 300 personnel are staying outside the campus in the area.

He also said that there are many staff of NEIGRIHMS from the area who are concerned after positive cases were detected in the institute and the Health minister assured that the problems of the institute will be taken care of.