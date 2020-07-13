Nepal asks India to act against ‘smear campaign’

Kathmandu: Nepal has sent a ‘diplomatic note’ to India, urging New Delhi to take steps against the broadcast of materials what it called “fake, baseless and insensitive as well as abusive” to the country and its leadership by a section of the Indian media, a source said on Sunday.

The move came days after Nepal on Thursday stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports hurting the country’s national sentiment.

There was no immediate reaction from India on the issue.

In the diplomatic note to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) via the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the materials disseminated by a section of the Indian media are “fake, baseless and insensitive as well as abusive to Nepal and Nepali leadership”, according to an aide of the Nepal Prime Minister.

“Such materials are not only misleading and misinforming but also impair the sense of minimum public decency,” the ministry said in the note.

The ill-intentioned “smearing campaign unleashed by a section of Indian media has deeply hurt the feelings of Nepali people and persona of Nepali leadership,” read the note.

It requested the Indian authorities to take measures against these obscene materials on Nepal by a section of the Indian media and make sure that such materials do not find space in the media. (PTI)