50-year-old granny clears Class XII exam

NONGPOH: Defying all odds, a 50-year-old teacher and grandmother from Ri Bhoi has cleared the HSSLC (Arts) Examination, results of which were declared on Monday.

Lakyntiew Syiemlieh of Umsning Lumumpih is a teacher of Persara UP School in the village and is blessed with 4 children and 2 grandchildren.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Monday, an ecstatic Lakyntiew informed that she had dropped out of Class X in 1988 from Laitumkhrah Presbyterian School, Shillong.

Despite facing various difficulties and hardships as a single working mother, she persisted with her passion to pursue higher studies.

She enrolled as a student of Class X at NIOS Umsning, a night school, successfully cleared the exams and continued with her studies.

“I attribute my success to my colleagues, Fr. Tobia Kharngapkynta and Fr Lawrence Kharluni who encouraged me,” Syiemlieh said while adding that there was another reason for continuing her studies – the fear of losing her job, her only source of income.

It is noteworthy that the minimum qualification for Upper Primary teachers is Class XII.

Asked if she wanted to continue further studies, Syiemlieh said she is eyeing a Bachelor’s Degree with Honours in Khasi since she loves writing poetry in Khasi.