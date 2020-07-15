MLA demands containment zone for Keating Road

SHILLONG: Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA PT Sawkmie has asked the state government to declare Keating Road as a containment zone after at least 10 persons were tested positive.

Only two buildings of the positive patients were sealed but the entire area is still open to the public.

“It is a matter of concern that the area is yet to be declared as containment zone”, Sawkmie said.

President of the Keating Road Welfare Organisation, JL Das said that the government has no done anything though appeal was made.

There was no response either from the health department or the district administration when asked about the matter.